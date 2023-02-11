9
A crevasse about 30 meters deep and about 200 wide divides a field of olive trees in the province of Hatay, in Turkey: a video published by Turkish TV shows the enormous chasm that formed after the earthquake that devastated the country. The images are impressive because they show how the earth has completely torn apart, giving life to a 300 km long rift born along the East Anatolian fault. An event that caused thousands of dead between Turkey and Syria.
Feb 11, 2023 – Updated Feb 11, 2023, 5:03pm
