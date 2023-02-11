Home World here’s what caused the earthquake between Turkey and Syria – Corriere TV
World

here’s what caused the earthquake between Turkey and Syria – Corriere TV

by admin
here’s what caused the earthquake between Turkey and Syria – Corriere TV

A crevasse about 30 meters deep and about 200 wide divides a field of olive trees in the province of Hatay, in Turkey: a video published by Turkish TV shows the enormous chasm that formed after the earthquake that devastated the country. The images are impressive because they show how the earth has completely torn apart, giving life to a 300 km long rift born along the East Anatolian fault. An event that caused thousands of dead between Turkey and Syria.

Feb 11, 2023 – Updated Feb 11, 2023, 5:03pm

© breaking latest news

See also  49 newly infected people in Beijing and 4 people from social screening details report_Beijing added 56 new cases of local infection in the past 24 hours_Beijing Yuegezhuang market epidemic has infected 50 people_Nucleic acid

You may also like

How to take photos during the golden hour.

The white mayor making his mark in South...

Earthquake in Turkey, half of Kahramanmaraş collapsed, a...

Fastweb’s fixed network is the fastest in Italy...

No gold for Goggia in the world downhill...

20 minutes from the Italian version on Xbox...

Interview with the group Kristona (2023) – MondoSonoro

Meet Zvi Sukkot, Israel’s newest fascist lawmaker –...

The Republic of Moldova, a crucial point in...

Earthquake in Turkey, two-month-old baby saved after 128...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy