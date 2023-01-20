For Ukraine, the Leopard 2 tanks are “one of the most urgent and pressing needs” and the government of Volodymyr Zelensky is asking for their immediate supply by Germany and its partners in order to be able to turn the war around in favor of Kiev. The Leopard 2 is in fact one of the most important tanks in the world: German-made, it has a range of about 500 km and a maximum speed of 68 km/h. Equipped with a 120 mm smoothbore cannon as its main armament, it is also armed with two light machine guns.

The engine

Powered by a diesel engine, the tank is then equipped with night vision equipment and a laser rangefinder that can measure distance to an object, allowing it to better aim at a moving target as it navigates rough terrain. First entered service in 1979, there are multiple versions of Leopard 2 with different features and designs. In addition to the German military, the Leopard 2 has been used extensively by more than a dozen European countries, as well as numerous other states, including Canada. He has served in conflicts in Kosovo, Bosnia, Afghanistan and Syria. Until now, both Kiev and Moscow have used Soviet-era tanks in battle. The Leopards would represent a major step forward for Kiev in terms of capabilities and could benefit Ukraine on the battlefield as the second year of the war is upon us and Kiev expects a Russian offensive in the spring.

The advantages

Military experts said the Leopard 2’s main advantages lie in the number of tanks that can be sent to Ukraine and the relative ease of repair and logistics. Since several European countries use these tanks, more nations could in fact contribute to their supply, in spare parts or in training capacity. Ukraine has said it needs 300 tanks, while analysts have suggested as many as 100 could shift the balance of the war. But since the Leopard 2s have been supplied to countries with export licenses, Germany can veto the re-export, even though Poland has mentioned that it could send its Leopards to Kiev regardless of Berlin’s approval.