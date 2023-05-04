here’s what the Roma coach risks

In the next few hours, once all the video and audio of the statements have been acquired, the formal objections to the coach and the Giallorossi club will be carried out as strict liability, necessary for the referral to the Federal National Court which will express itself on the matter

I knew, Jose Mourinhowhich after his fiery statements towards the referee Chiffi and of the societies that have the power to say: “I don’t want this referee” there would have been an uproar. The refereeing world is furious – yesterday it entrusted an informal message to Sky, in Fabio Caressa’s broadcast, and today it could officially take a position -, the Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation to refer Mourinho for judgments damaging Chiffi’s reputation. Rome’s referral as strict liability is also on the way.

Mourinho deferred, what will happen now

In the next few hours, once all the video and audio of the declarations have been acquired, the formal objections to Mourinho and Roma will be carried out by way of strict liability, necessary for the referral to the Federal National Court who will comment on the matter. It is possible that Mourinho will already be disqualified for Saturday’s match against Inter but, given that today is already Thursday, it is probable that everything will be postponed to next week. There are 30 days for the measure. The notice of conclusion of the investigation should already be served today with the formal charges against Mourinho and Roma. The Giallorossi club will then have a deadline, very short and not the usual 5 days, to request to be heard and present defense briefs.