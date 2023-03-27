Home World Hermosa Fest announces Zahara, La Casa Azul and Nunatak
Hermosa Fest announces Zahara, La Casa Azul and Nunatak

The festival Hermosa festivalwhich takes place in Cartagena (Murcia) during the October 13 and 14has just announced the first three artists that will perform in its second edition and they are: Zahara Rave, The Blue House and Nunatak. In addition, it has been announced that the musical proposal will be expanded with the Summer Parties, two concerts that will be prior to the event in July and August. The fertilizers for him Hermosa Festival are now available on your website and, you can access them using this link.

Zahara heads the bill with a live show that will come in the format “Rave” and it will be the only one that will give in 2023 in the entire Murcian region. The blue House repeats this year after being one of the most acclaimed shows in the previous edition. For his part, Sealed will have a performance on a choral stage, where the intimate and the epic will come together in an experience that will make all attendees’ hair stand on end.

As a novelty, in this second edition, there will be two concerts prior to the festival that will take place in July and August and they will come hand in hand camel and the Murcian band M-Clan. He 28 of July will act camel who will make the entire audience sing and dance with his electronic rumba. On the other hand, the August 11th it will be the turn of M-Clana group led by Carlos Tarque y Ricardo Ruiperez, to go on stage and perform their hits in electronic format. Tickets to see both artists on sale now. If you want to go to the concert camel haz click here. If, on the contrary, you want to go to the show of M-Clan click on this link.

