Original title: Heroes come home | “Double 20” lined up in the same frame to welcome heroes back home to pay tribute to the highest etiquette in the air

This morning, two J-20 fighter jets of the Air Force took off as ordered, and together with a Y-20 aircraft, carried out the mission of welcoming the remains of the ninth batch of volunteer army martyrs back to China. “Double 20” arrayed in the same frame to pay tribute to the heroes.

The Air Force Y-20 aircraft taking off from Incheon International Airport in South Korea was captained by Pang Rongqi, chief of staff of a regiment of the Air Force Aviation Corps. After entering our airspace, two J-20 aircraft formation escorted us to welcome our most missed hero home.

Pang Rongqi, chief of staff of a regiment of the Air Force Aviation Corps:More than 70 years ago, the ancestors of the Volunteer Army fought bloody battles against the enemy’s artillery fire and brought us peace and tranquility. As a Y-20 pilot, we must inherit the legacy of the martyrs and practice strong fighting skills.

Headquarters CCTV reporter He Chun:This is an airport in Northeast China. Pilots Li Ling and Gao Qiang are about to take off to escort the remains of the Volunteer Army martyrs back to China.

Li Ling, the brigade commander of a brigade of the Air Force Air Force who flew the J-20 on the escort mission, and Gao Qiang, the captain of the Air Force’s “Strong Army Pioneer Flying Brigade”, are from the first air combat force created by the Chinese Communist Party.

Li Ling, Brigade Commander of a Brigade of the Air Force Aviation:The Air Force is an all-weather service, capable of accomplishing corresponding tasks both day and night and with complex weather conditions. Today, our J-20 and Yun-20 overcame the impact of the typhoon and resolutely completed their mission.

High School Qiang, captain of the Air Force’s “Strong Army Pioneer Flying Brigade”:The revolutionary ancestors were not well equipped, but just obeyed the call of the motherland, and rushed to the battlefield of the motherland with a single command in one direction. Today, 70 (more) years later, we have more steel and more gas.

From 2014 to 2021, China has welcomed the remains of 825 Chinese Volunteer Army martyrs back to China for eight consecutive years. For this mission, the Air Force dispatched the J-20 for the first time to escort the Y-20 performing the mission, and expressed its memory and condolences to the martyrs by welcoming the “Double 20” in the same frame.

Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke:At this moment, what I want to say most is that we will remember history together, comfort the martyrs, strive to strengthen the army, and fly high.