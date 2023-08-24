Heroic Street Dog Oso, Who Saved Police from Grenade Attack, Passes Away

Heroic Police Dog, Oso, Passes Away at Age 6

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the brave police dog, Oso, who became a national hero in 2015, has died. Oso, formerly known as Bear, rose to fame after he valiantly attacked two gang members who attempted to throw a grenade at the Santa María Ostuma police station while riding a motorcycle. His courageous actions saved the lives of the officers on duty that fateful day.

On April 21, 2015, Oso, a street dog at the time, fearlessly jumped on the assailants, causing them to miss their intended target. Although the grenade eventually exploded, it didn’t hit the police station. Sadly, as a result of the explosion, Oso suffered hearing loss.

The police officers quickly provided first aid to the puppy and decided to adopt him. They named him Bear in honor of his bravery and celebrated his remarkable act. Once Bear recovered, he joined the prestigious Canine Unit of the PNC Anti-Narcotics Division, where he dedicated himself to serving the police force.

Tragically, Bear passed away this Thursday, August 24, according to the police corporation. In a touching tribute, the police institution published a statement bidding farewell to their beloved agent. “Oso passed away this morning. The canine agent was a hero, and we honored him with a ceremony to commemorate his outstanding service to our institution and all Salvadorans. Agent Bear, we will always remember you,” they wrote.

Bear’s unwavering courage and dedication to protecting his fellow officers and community will forever be recalled as an example of selflessness and loyalty. He leaves behind a legacy of bravery that will inspire future generations of police dogs.

The news of Bear’s passing has stirred emotions across the nation, as people express their gratitude for his heroism. His story serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions animals make to society, especially those who selflessly put their lives on the line to safeguard others.

Rest in peace, Agent Bear. Your memory will forever live on as a symbol of bravery and unwavering loyalty.

