Hertha coach Pal Dardai introduced three sons to play for Hertha | Sport

An incredible scene at a match in Germany.

Hertha coach, legendary football player Pal Dardai (47) introduced three of his sons in the first game of Hertha this season. In the defeat against Fortune Dusseldorf, he included his son, a midfielder, in the starting line-up Marton Dardai (21), and then in the second part of the match he introduced his son from the bench Palka Dardai (24) after only half an hour of the game, while in the continuation he entered the game Bens Dardai (17), a teenager who also could not change the situation. And none of that helped the team from Berlin avoid defeat, as Fortuna won 1:0.

Pal Dardai was the legendary defensive midfielder of Hertha, where he played for 14 years, until 2011. Then he was the coach of Hungary for two years, after which he returned to Hertha in 2015 and had three terms on the bench in eight years. He didn’t work for any other team, and this weekend will be forever remembered by his family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

