“He’s not well, he experiences social media in a toxic way”

Edoardo Donnamaria he replied, via stories Instagramto vent that Antonella Fiordelisi filmed a few hours ago. The two, according to what was told byinfluencerthey weren’t having a good time because of more crisis which had followed. The former gieffino has decided to respond to her now ex-girlfriend with a long thought in which she explains her point of view and her motivations in not wanting to be seen again in the company of Antonella.

Edoardo Donnamaria posted a story on their profile Instagramin which he writes: «I’m sorry for how things went, I will say a few words: privacy has nothing to do with it and I have explained it several times, I have decided not to appear again with Antonella sui social because I think he can’t distinguish them from real life, he lives them in a toxic way and the continuous out of place reactions are the clear proof. I won’t tell private facts because screwing up personal situations and feeding them to scum is not part of my character. Antonella she is sick and needs people close to her who love her and above all who advise her well, don’t make cannon fodder, behind the characters there are people who have feelings and suffer, try to stay close to her, who are important to her. I was hoping to be the right person to help her grow, but apparently, maybe I need it too. PS: Don’t put people who have nothing to do with it, even if, for some of you it’s hard to believe, I’m 30 and I can decide what to do with my life. Thank you”.

A few hours ago, via your profile Instagram, Antonella Fiordelisi he had started a live broadcast in which he explained, in tears, to his followers why with Edoardo Donnamaria he couldn’t go on any longer. L’influencer he said: «I have given everything to this person who continues to treat me badly, as I don’t deserve».

