Hezbollah Launches Powerful Missile Towards Israel During Ongoing Conflict

(CNN) — More than 50,000 runners will participate in the New York City Marathon this Sunday, November 5, transforming the city simultaneously into a stadium, a carnival and an immense test of endurance.

One of the Big Five marathons, this race is one of the most prestigious running events in the world, known for its undulating and difficult course.

2023 New York Marathon Course

Runners will cover all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometer) route. After starting in Staten Island, the route meanders through Brooklyn before crossing into Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge just after the 24 mile marker, briefly heading north toward the Bronx before runners return through Harlem toward Central Park and the finish line.

Where to watch the competition?

Complete coverage of the event is available on the New York City Marathon app, which can be downloaded here. You can find the complete list of international stations here.

And, if you plan to watch the race from the road to support the runners, there are plenty of recommended places to see here, including in Williamsburg and East Harlem.

Who competes in the elite race?

Men’s champion Evans Chebet already defended his Boston Marathon title this year and is looking to complete the double-double in New York.

“I understand that no one has won Boston and New York in consecutive years since Bill Rodgers in the 1970s, so my goal will be to make history,” he said, according to the race’s official website.

Two-time champion and fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor will provide tough competition, as will two-time world silver medalist Mosinet Geremew, while Edward Cheserek, the NCAA’s most decorated athlete, will make his marathon debut.

What famous runners can we expect?

Among the thousands of amateur runners who will take to the start line are several celebrities, many of whom run to raise money for charities. Patina Miller, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer perhaps best known for her starring role in “Sister Act,” is running to support the organization Komera, which helps provide resources to young women in Rwanda.

Former NHL star Zdeno Chara will also run the marathon, while Olympic bobsled champion Steve Mesler is participating to support Classroom Champions, which empowers children through athlete mentorship.

What time does the race start?

8:00 a.m. ET

Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m. ET

Handcycle category and selected disabled athletes

8:40 a.m. ET

Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 a.m. ET

Men’s Professional Open Division

9:10 a.m. ET

Group 1

09:45 a.m. ET

Group 2

10:20 a.m. ET

Group 3

10:55 a.m. ET

Group 4

11:30 a.m. AND

Group 5