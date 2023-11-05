Hezbollah Launches Powerful Missile Towards Israel During Ongoing Conflict

Hezbollah Launches Missile Towards Israel Amid Escalating Conflict
Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite movement, reportedly launched a powerful missile towards Israel on Saturday during the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli military escalation, according to a source familiar with the matter. The missile hit an Israeli position across the border from the Lebanese villages of Ayta al-Shaab and Rmeich, although specific details about the incident remain undisclosed.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated massive aerial fire, utilizing tanks and artillery against Hezbollah’s “terrorist infrastructure sites,” missile depots, and military installations in southern Lebanon, as stated by the military institution. Security sources and witnesses in Lebanon have described it as one of the most intense Israeli attacks thus far.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned Israel in his first speech since the start of the Gaza conflict, stating that if Tel Aviv were to attack Lebanon, it would commit “the greatest stupidity in its history.” Nasrallah also expressed gratitude towards the forces from Iraq and Yemen who took action to defend Palestinians in Gaza. He further emphasized the “weakness” of Israel, pointing out how the United States quickly rushed to aid the country.
The conflict in Gaza has prompted increased tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, resulting in the exchange of missiles and airstrikes. The situation continues to evolve rapidly, with both sides facing significant consequences and potentially further escalation.