Home » Hezbollah Launches Powerful Missile Towards Israel During Ongoing Conflict
World

Hezbollah Launches Powerful Missile Towards Israel During Ongoing Conflict

by admin

Hezbollah Launches Missile Towards Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite movement, reportedly launched a powerful missile towards Israel on Saturday during the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli military escalation, according to a source familiar with the matter. The missile hit an Israeli position across the border from the Lebanese villages of Ayta al-Shaab and Rmeich, although specific details about the incident remain undisclosed.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated massive aerial fire, utilizing tanks and artillery against Hezbollah’s “terrorist infrastructure sites,” missile depots, and military installations in southern Lebanon, as stated by the military institution. Security sources and witnesses in Lebanon have described it as one of the most intense Israeli attacks thus far.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned Israel in his first speech since the start of the Gaza conflict, stating that if Tel Aviv were to attack Lebanon, it would commit “the greatest stupidity in its history.” Nasrallah also expressed gratitude towards the forces from Iraq and Yemen who took action to defend Palestinians in Gaza. He further emphasized the “weakness” of Israel, pointing out how the United States quickly rushed to aid the country.

The conflict in Gaza has prompted increased tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, resulting in the exchange of missiles and airstrikes. The situation continues to evolve rapidly, with both sides facing significant consequences and potentially further escalation. Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing conflict.

See also  Religious, secular and disillusioned with the left: Netanyahu's people redesigning Israel

You may also like

Saša Marković hinted at the transfer of Dušica...

Ukraine hits a Russian ship anchored in Crimea...

Explosion at Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp: Over 50 Killed...

The meeting between Abu Mazen and Blinken in...

Fear at Hamburg airport, father kidnaps his daughter...

Satellite Images and Videos Suggest Israel’s Ground Forces...

Wild Nothing, review of their album Hold (2023)

When Enzo Ferrari ordered the Miami Vice car...

Beaujolais Nouveau – Mondolinguo – French

Grounded is updated with a very complete level...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy