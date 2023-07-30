Hezbollah Leader Condemns Homosexual Relationships as a ‘Real Danger’ to Lebanon

Title: Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Labels Homosexual Relationships a “Real Danger” in Repeated Outburst

Subtitle: LGBT+ Community faces increased hostility and repression in Lebanon

Date: July 29, 2023

In a televised speech marking the annual celebration of Ashura, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah once again targeted the LGBT+ community, describing homosexual relationships as a “real danger” and reiterating his rejection of their existence. This is the second tirade by Nasrallah within a week against the community, sparking strong condemnation and emphasizing the increasing hostility faced by LGBT+ individuals in Lebanon.

Nasrallah’s inflammatory remarks included likening homosexual relationships to a threat to society, arguing that they must be combated. He invoked Islamic law to justify his claims, even suggesting that under such laws, the punishment for homosexuality should be death, regardless of marital status.

The LGBT+ community in Lebanon has already faced threats and discrimination, with police raids on places frequented by them and the banning of their gatherings. These repressive actions have been a cause for concern, especially following the devastating explosion at the Beirut port in 2020, which destroyed several meeting places for the community.

While Lebanon witnessed a court ruling in 2018 that declared consensual same-sex sexual relations legal, this latest onslaught by Nasrallah regresses the progress made. Many anti-LGBT+ activists have emerged, calling for further repression and organizing conferences on the supposed risks and even advocating for conversion therapies that are banned in many Western countries.

The pro-Iranian Hezbollah leader attributed the perceived danger emanating from the LGBT+ community to certain educational institutions and NGOs, urging the government, particularly the Ministry of Education, to protect children. However, this narrative further isolates and marginalizes the already vulnerable LGBT+ individuals in the country.

Consequently, a growing number of Lebanese LGBT+ people have been forced into exile due to the hostility that persists based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. The absence of a legal framework and the Ministry of the Interior’s recent decision exacerbate the sense of fear in the community, according to Tarek Zeidan, director of Helem, the leading Arab group advocating for LGBT+ rights.

Multiple human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and the Coalition in Defense of Freedom of Expression in Lebanon, have decried the persecution of the LGBT+ community by local authorities. Some activists have reported receiving intimidating phone calls from law enforcement officers, indicating surveillance of their social media accounts.

As the LGBT+ community in Lebanon faces an increased threat to their safety and rights, the international community and human rights organizations continue to monitor the situation closely. The ongoing repression and discrimination experienced by LGBT+ individuals underscore the need for urgent intervention to safeguard their basic human rights.

