Hezbollah Leader Vows to Keep Pressure on Israel Amid Conflict in the Region

Hezbollah Leader Vows to Keep Pressure on Israel

In a recent speech, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah vowed to continue to keep pressure on Israel as the country seeks to impose submission on the region. This follows recent attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli territory, which have increased in number and sophistication, according to Nasrallah’s statements.

Nasrallah delivered his second speech since the war between Hamas and Israel began via video link from an undisclosed location. He addressed the situation in Gaza, which he called “large, exceptional, and dangerous,” as well as the clashes in the border between Lebanon and Israel.

He accused Israel of seeking revenge through “cruel attacks,” saying that their objective is to impose submission not only on the people of Gaza but also on Palestinians, Lebanese, and the entire region. Nasrallah also discussed the recent escalation in the clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah’s attacks have increased in number and used more advanced weaponry.

He mentioned that Hezbollah used self-detonating drones loaded with explosives for the first time in the paramilitary group’s history in an attack on Israeli positions. Additionally, Hezbollah has fired Iranian-made Burkan missiles, which have a payload of up to 500 kilograms, at Israeli positions for the first time.

Nasrallah also accused the United States of “managing” the Israeli operation in Gaza and rebuked it for supporting its continuation. He praised militant actions against US positions in Iraq in recent weeks and said they would only cease if the US pushes for a ceasefire in Israel.

Regarding the recent US intelligence community’s belief that Iran and its proxies are calibrating their response to avoid direct conflict with Israel or the United States, Nasrallah described Iranian-backed armed groups in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria as having created “support fronts” for Hamas in Gaza.

In his first public and in-person speech since 2006, Nasrallah warned Israel against further escalation of its operations on the Lebanon-Israel border, while also urging a ceasefire in Gaza.

Nasrallah’s speech sheds light on the ongoing tensions in the region and the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The situation remains volatile, with both sides preparing for potential further escalations.

