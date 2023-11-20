Hezbollah Terrorists Launch Over 1,000 Projectiles at Israeli Positions

Hezbollah terrorists attack Israeli positions in the north of the country

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has launched more than 1,000 projectiles into Israeli territory since hostilities broke out in the border area between Israel and Lebanon on October 8, a day after the start of the war between the Israeli Army and the extremist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hezbollah has fired more than 1,000 munitions at Israeli targets, but is suffering much more significant damage. The attacks have included different types of weapons, from anti-tank missiles to rockets or mortars.

This has been accompanied by the actions of Palestinian militias in Lebanon linked to Hamas or Islamic Jihad, which have also been firing projectiles, although their strength is smaller than the Shiite militia, with which Israel fought in a month-long war in 2006.

The clashes are the largest since the conflict of that time, although the intensity has not escalated to a total war for now. Gallant attributed the hostility to Iran, Hezbollah’s greatest ally, and the root of the growing trend of intensified militia attacks on Israel through its proxies in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Tens of thousands of residents from towns on both sides of the border have been evacuated due to the hostilities, which have resulted in at least 103 deaths, including 10 in Israel and at least 93 in Lebanon. The violence has raised fears that it will become a second front in the Gaza war, and the Lebanese Government is preparing at various levels with the help of international organizations and UN agencies.