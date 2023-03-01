Apparently Hi-Fi RUSHthe game-revelation of Tango Gameworks, doesn’t want to stop surprising us: the developers have in fact announced the release of the new game update, which in addition to correcting a series of bugs introduces the Photo modethanks to which we will be able to capture perfect snapshots of the game world and the various characters.

In Photo mode we will be able to customize our shots with a range of filters, camera settings, poses and even placing allies with whom to immortalize ourselves. Once the update has been made, it will be available from the game menu and the photos taken will, as always, be present in the archive of screenshots captured on the console.