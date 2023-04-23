Home » High blood sugar, the symptoms to watch out for and how to cure it: this way you save your life
World

High blood sugar, the symptoms to watch out for and how to cure it: this way you save your life

by admin
High blood sugar, the symptoms to watch out for and how to cure it: this way you save your life


If you have these symptoms be careful, you may have high blood sugar. How to prevent diabetes and how to cure it. Here are the tips

Elevated blood glucose values ​​are a common problem that can result hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. This can progress to diabetes and have very negative consequences for patients. Normally, glucose readings eight hours after a meal should be between 70 and 100 mg/dl.

How to recognize if you have high blood sugar (Unsplash) – grantennistoscana.it

If the threshold of 125 mg/dl is exceeded, the patient could manifestation of prediabetes, and beyond that threshold we can speak of diabetes. This pathology is very dangerous for health and even for life. It is not difficult to prevent diabetes by focusing on healthy eating. To counteract the onset of diabetes, it is advisable to reduce the intake of sugars, refined carbohydrates and saturated fats. People with high glycemic levels, whether diabetic or not, should follow a diet mainly based on fiber and vegetables. We also need to limit fruit with a high sugar content such as bananas, grapes, figs and dried fruit. It is advisable to pay attention to the choice of cheeses, preferring fresh ones such as fiordilatte, ricotta and avoiding aged ones such as gorgonzola. The consumption of skimmed milk and yoghurt is permitted. Red meat should be eliminated from the diet choose lean, white meats such as fish and legumes. Also, it’s important to cut out refined carbohydrates and consume whole grains. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is not recommended.

How to recognize if you have diabetes and be careful

You can recognize that you have diabetes through suspicious symptoms. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential to avoid serious complications. Be very careful if you feel the need to drink continuously, if you experience weight loss. Other symptoms are dry mouth, blurred vision and the need to get up at night to urinate.

See also  Covid, the US administration changes lines: the second "booster" for over 50s is strongly recommended
high blood sugar symptoms
A healthy and balanced diet removes the risk of having high blood sugar (Unsplash) – grantennistoscana.it

When you feel them, it’s time to go to the doctor and do some specific tests. Early diagnosis is very useful in reducing the risk of developing diabetes. Other tips to prevent the onset of diabetes are to lose weight and exercise regularly helps the body to take advantage of it sugar as an energy source. In addition, the habit of drinking too little water can contribute to dehydration and high blood sugar levels, so it is best to reverse the trend by drinking at least two liters, if not more, of water a day.

You may also like

Queidem, review of his album We Will Avoid...

The “Espiomats” investigation: “Two hundred suspicious antennas on...

harmony won freedom | Sport

Castro, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

“How long have I waited for you, how...

mourinho made chaos at the roma fejnord game...

Dušan Lajović against Andrej Rubljov in the final...

Taiwanese lost their lives in Australia, and mother...

The principal arrested at Zen “with the money...

Ukraine-Russia war, April 23 news | Kiev, hundreds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy