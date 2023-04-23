High blood sugar, the symptoms to watch out for and how to cure it: this way you save your life

If you have these symptoms be careful, you may have high blood sugar. How to prevent diabetes and how to cure it. Here are the tips

Elevated blood glucose values ​​are a common problem that can result hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. This can progress to diabetes and have very negative consequences for patients. Normally, glucose readings eight hours after a meal should be between 70 and 100 mg/dl.

If the threshold of 125 mg/dl is exceeded, the patient could manifestation of prediabetes, and beyond that threshold we can speak of diabetes. This pathology is very dangerous for health and even for life. It is not difficult to prevent diabetes by focusing on healthy eating. To counteract the onset of diabetes, it is advisable to reduce the intake of sugars, refined carbohydrates and saturated fats. People with high glycemic levels, whether diabetic or not, should follow a diet mainly based on fiber and vegetables. We also need to limit fruit with a high sugar content such as bananas, grapes, figs and dried fruit. It is advisable to pay attention to the choice of cheeses, preferring fresh ones such as fiordilatte, ricotta and avoiding aged ones such as gorgonzola. The consumption of skimmed milk and yoghurt is permitted. Red meat should be eliminated from the diet choose lean, white meats such as fish and legumes. Also, it’s important to cut out refined carbohydrates and consume whole grains. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is not recommended.

How to recognize if you have diabetes and be careful

You can recognize that you have diabetes through suspicious symptoms. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential to avoid serious complications. Be very careful if you feel the need to drink continuously, if you experience weight loss. Other symptoms are dry mouth, blurred vision and the need to get up at night to urinate.

When you feel them, it’s time to go to the doctor and do some specific tests. Early diagnosis is very useful in reducing the risk of developing diabetes. Other tips to prevent the onset of diabetes are to lose weight and exercise regularly helps the body to take advantage of it sugar as an energy source. In addition, the habit of drinking too little water can contribute to dehydration and high blood sugar levels, so it is best to reverse the trend by drinking at least two liters, if not more, of water a day.

