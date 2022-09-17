Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 16. Samarkand in the golden autumn time is sunny and the autumn air is crisp.

On September 15, local time, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev discussed China-Uzbekistan cooperation plans in Samarkand. The two heads of state agreed that the visit has yielded fruitful results.

Historic State Visit

At 9:45 am local time, Xi Jinping arrived at the International Conference Center by car, and Mirziyoyev warmly greeted him at the place where he got off the bus. Accompanied by Mirziyoyev, Xi Jinping walked through the central hall with strong Uzbekistan national traditional elements and modern fashion design to the square outside the North Gate.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Samarkand. This is Xi Jinping arriving at the International Conference Center by car, and Mirziyoyev warmly greeted him at the place where he got off the bus.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren

Mirziyoyev held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi Jinping. The two heads of state jointly boarded the reviewing stand, and the military band played the national anthems of China and Uzbekistan. Accompanied by Mirziyoyev, Xi Jinping reviewed the guard of honor.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Samarkand. Before the talks, Mirziyoyev held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi Jinping.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

After the welcoming ceremony, the two heads of state held formal talks in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, exchanging extensive and in-depth views on mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and international and regional issues of common concern.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Samarkand.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren

Xi Jinping pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uruguay 30 years ago, the two countries have always respected each other, maintained good-neighborly friendship, helped each other in times of trouble, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results. They have continued to deepen strategic mutual trust, continuously expanded mutually beneficial cooperation, and comprehensively carried forward friendship from generation to generation, elevating China-Uzbekistan relations to a level of comprehensive strategic partnership. The new height has provided a strong impetus for the common development and prosperity of the two countries.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China and Uzbekistan should firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests such as national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, accelerate the alignment of development strategies, and promote common development. The two sides should make the cooperation between the two countries “accelerate” and bear more fruits.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Samarkand.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Haitao

Mirziyoyev said that under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has achieved great development achievements that have attracted worldwide attention, and the friendly Chinese people are firmly forging ahead on the road to realizing the Chinese Dream. I wish the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success! President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Uzbekistan coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Uzbekistan diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Uzbekistan-China strategic partnership. New heights, new vitality, and new chapters.

fruitful results

The two heads of state announced that, focusing on the long-term development of China-Uzbekistan relations and the future well-being of the two peoples, the two sides will expand mutually beneficial cooperation, consolidate friendship and partnership, and practice a community of shared future at the bilateral level.

After the talks, the two heads of state signed and issued the Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Relevant departments of the two countries signed a number of cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, digital economy, green development, culture, localities and media.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Samarkand. After the talks, the two heads of state signed and issued the Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Uzbekistan.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren

During the visit, relevant departments of China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Project (in Kyrgyzstan).

“Highest Friendship” Medal

Xi Jinping received the “Supreme Friendship” Medal awarded by President Mirziyoyev.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping received the “Supreme Friendship” Medal awarded by President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan at the Samarkand International Conference Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Haitao

The “Supreme Friendship” Medal is the highest foreign honor of Uzbekistan. This is the first time the medal has been awarded since its establishment.

Xi Jinping pointed out that President Mirziyoyev awarded me the “Supreme Friendship” Medal, which fully reflects the great importance Uzbekistan attaches to China-Uzbekistan relations and the deep friendship of the Uzbek people to the Chinese people.

Mirziyoyev invited Xi Jinping to jointly plant an oak tree in the square outside the north gate of the Samarkand International Conference Center. The two heads of state together cultivated soil and watered the saplings. The oak tree represents long-term vitality and symbolizes the luxuriant and ever-growing friendship between China and Uzbekistan.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan in Samarkand. Mirziyoyev invited Xi Jinping to jointly plant an oak tree in the square outside the north gate of the Samarkand International Conference Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

Xi Jinping pointed out that although my visit was short, I had fruitful communication with President Mirziyoyev, and the visit achieved fruitful results.

Mirziyoyev said that your historic visit has yielded fruitful results and will chart the course for Uzbekistan-China relations.

On the evening of September 15, local time, a fireworks show was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to welcome the upcoming SCO Samarkand Summit.

(Text reporters: Ni Siyi, Fan Weiguo, Liu Hua, Cai Guodong, Sun Hao; editors: Wang Shen, Tang Zhiqiang, Ma Zheng)