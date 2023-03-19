by siciliafan.it – ​​23 minutes ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! High fashion returns to Syracuse. Fendi will arrive in the Sicilian city with a fashion show scheduled for May in Ortigia, shortly before the elections…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «High fashion is back in Syracuse, there will also be the Fendi fashion show appeared 23 minutes ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».