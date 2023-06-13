High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema horror High on Knife

20
After having amazed us last year with a disruptive humorous verve and a very entertaining gameplay, the FPS of Squanch Games High On Life now returns to be talked about with the announcement of the DLC High on Knife, which will immerse us in new horror-themed atmospheres and for now without a release date. Here is the trailer below!
MX Video – High On Life
