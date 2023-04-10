“It is the sign that our work as educators is working, the kids have shown a strong sense of maturity. This as a school makes us proud”. The principal of the Michelangelo Buonarroti Scientific High School in Pontecorvoin the province of Frosinone thus commented on the gesture of the boys of the IV C who gave up the 5-day class trip to Sicily, to celebrate the eighteenth birthday of a disabled classmate forced on a wheelchair.

Due to an organizational problem. The agency to which the institute had contacted to organize the trip had to move at the last moment departure date: a few days. But in this way the period of the outing would have coincided with the day in which their companion would have celebrated his 18th birthday. And between the trip and the birthday they had no doubts.

“They were exceptional, they decided everything by themselves. They got together, talked and established that this was the right thing to do ”, Cipriano said that he has been the principal for years and an episode like this had never happened to her. Drive a polo that matters this year 562 pupils at Scientifico plus another 237 at Itis. The manager recalls that shortly before the Easter holidays the boys told her “We don’t want to leave our partner alone. She is one of us. We’ve known her for four years and we love her.”

The girl would have been part of the party for Sicily if the date had remained the one foreseen at the beginning. In these years her disability has never been a problem, theintegration it was perfect. “This choice – highlights the principal – has an even greater value if we consider that for the boys it would have been the first school trip after the two-year stop imposed by the anti-covid restrictions. This is why we will report the episode to the Presidency of the Republic, so that it can evaluate whether to recognize the IVC the prize that is attributed to standard bearers of the Republic“.