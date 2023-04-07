Home World High-speed accident, fear of an overturned car (PHOTO)
High-speed accident, fear of an overturned car (PHOTO)

High-speed accident, fear of an overturned car (PHOTO)

by blogsicilia.it

Overturned car and injured driver in Ragusa last night, fear for the dynamics of the accident and for the fact that the man was trapped between the sheets of the vehicle. Transferred to hospital, he does not seem to be in danger…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Accident at high speed, fear of an overturned car (PHOTO) appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

