High Summer 2024 by D-Gaia – MONDO MODA

A @dgaia presents its High Summer 2024 collection. The brand focuses on light fabrics and natural fibers that feature organic and fluid shapes. Linen, crepe, viscose and silk satin become your greatest allies to ensure freshness at high temperatures.

They arrive in voluminous and fitted styles accompanied by structured and shiny fabrics such as jacquard, sequins, lace and brocade.

The tones are off white, beige, gold, silver, rosé and burgundy. Among all the new items, the special highlight is the two sets of top and skirt designed in brocade and sequins, which stand out for their rich textures.

“For me, the end of the year is a time to disconnect, be grateful and celebrate with the ones I love. Therefore, for D-Gaia’s High Summer collection, my team and I focused on pieces for all moments of the season, from rest days to party days, but always bringing the meticulous, detailed and accurate essence of brand”, comments Daniela Fagundes Setubal, founder of D-Gaia.

