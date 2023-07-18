High Temperature Heat Wave Sweeps Across the United States, Continuing into the Weekend

Heat Wave Sweeps Across United States, High Temperatures Expected to Continue

Release time: 21:36, July 17, 2023 Source: China News Network

In the past few days, the southern United States has been hit by a high temperature weather phenomenon. As of July 16 local time, 14 states across the United States have issued high temperature warnings. The National Weather Service has also warned of a “widespread heat wave” that will continue from the west to the south of the country until the end of the week.

According to reports from US media, on July 16, high temperatures persisted in the southwestern states of Nevada, Arizona, and California. Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, recorded a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, surpassing 43.3 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit) for 17 consecutive days. There is a possibility it will break the local record of exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 18 consecutive days since 1974.

The scorching heat and dry conditions have led to wildfires erupting in multiple locations in Riverside County, California since July 14. As of the morning of July 16, the affected area has reached 3,075.6 hectares with only 10% of the fires currently under control. Evacuations of residents have been carried out, and several roads have been closed.

The US National Weather Service has stated that the heat wave is spreading from the southwestern states to the south central and southeastern regions of the country.

It is important to note that the information provided in this news article was sourced from the China News Network and the China News Agency holds the copyright. Usage without written permission may result in legal consequences.