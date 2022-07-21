

High temperature weather in many European countries has led to frequent wildfires in many countries



Recently, many European countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, and Germany, have encountered rare high temperature weather, with the local maximum temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius. The hot weather has led to continuous forest fires in many countries.

On the 20th local time, the forest fires that ravaged many parts of Spain were still burning. In areas such as Castile and Leon, Galicia, Aragon, Madrid and Castile-La Mancha, firefighters are fighting fires and some local services have been exhausted. About 4,000 people have been evacuated due to the fire in Cebros, in the central province of Avila.

On the 20th local time, a wildfire in the city of Murca in northern Portugal has been raging for four days, and the hot and dry weather has made the firefighting work more difficult. Local residents are concerned that the fire will threaten local agricultural production and the survival of wildlife. More than 1,000 firefighters across Portugal have been battling forest fires including the city of Murca since a heat wave of over 40C swept across several regions of Portugal last week.

On the 20th local time, forest fires broke out in many areas in Italy. One of the fires threatens to leave parts of the northeastern city of Trieste without power and water.In central Tuscany, the village of Massarosa also hasHundreds of peopleEscaped due to fire.

In the Winnington region of the UK, bushfires have destroyed a large number of homes. Some local residents said they lost everything in the fire.

In Greece, small fires are also being brought under control in the northeastern suburbs of Athens. There are still 19 firefighting planes and a large number of firefighters involved in the firefighting operation until the fire is fully contained. The Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection said that so far, a total of 630 firefighters and 230 fire trucks and other fire-fighting forces have participated in the firefighting work.

A brutal heatwave of over 40 degrees Celsius has swept southern Europe since last week, part of a pattern of rising global temperatures widely believed by scientists and climatologists to be caused by human activity.

