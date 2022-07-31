Listen to the audio version of the article

High tension on the border between Serbia and Kosovo. The news at the moment is fragmentary but from what is learned throughout northern Kosovo alarms are ringing – churches and monasteries ringing the bells – in some cases gunshots have been warned and troop movements observed on the border between the two countries, while the passages between the two nations would be closed.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vicuc, speaking to the nation, said «The Kosovo Serbs will not tolerate further persecutions. We will seek peace, but let me tell you that we will not give up. Serbia is not a country that can be defeated as easily as it was in Milosevic’s time ». For some time the tension between the two Balkan countries has been increasing in intensity and Belgrade denounces persecution against the minority servants in Kosovo. This would also be one of the triggering reasons, combined with the fact of a possible – according to Serbian statements – “invasion by Kosovar troops starting from midnight between Sunday and Monday 1 August”.

The tension and the protests of the Serbian minority are raised above all by the fact that the government of Kosovo has declared that the new law for identity cards and vehicle license plates will come into force from 1 August. Everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, will need to have Kosovo ID cards and license plates.

We recall that in Kosovo there is a UN contingent made up of just under 4 thousand soldiers from 28 different countries, many from NATO or allied countries.