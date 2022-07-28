Home World High tension in Baghdad: supporters of Moqtada al Sadr enter Parliament
World

High tension in Baghdad: supporters of Moqtada al Sadr enter Parliament

by admin
High tension in Baghdad: supporters of Moqtada al Sadr enter Parliament

BAGDAD – Hundreds of supporters of the Shiite leader Moqtada al Sadr stormed the Baghdad parliament during the night to protest against the nomination of a candidate for premier by the pro-Iranian Shiite armed parties, Muhammad Sudani, hostile to the Sadrist front. At the time of the raid, he explains Al Jazeerathere were no parliamentarians in the building and the security forces did not put up particular resistance to the entry of the demonstrators, after the failed attempt to expel them from the Green Zone with water cannons.

