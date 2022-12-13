Yet another provocation by Azerbaijan on Monday 12 December in the Lachin corridor, the final stretch of the only road that connects the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh to Armenia. A group of armed Azeris – in defiance of the Russian interposition force which has been guarding the borders of the small Armenian enclave since 2021 – has once again blocked the highway near Shoushi, effectively isolating the capital Stepanakert. After the 44 Days War – the violent offensive with which in 2020 Azerbaijan, supported militarily by Turkey, reoccupied a large part of Artsakh causing over 7,000 deaths, more than 100,000 displaced and immense destruction – Azerbaijan’s hostilities continue to rage and to cause victims in this part of the Caucasus.

“Unfortunately, it is yet another demonstration of Baku’s genocidal policy, a destructive and criminal act aimed at terrorizing our peaceful people, creating an atmosphere of instability in the region and hindering the peace mission entrusted to Russia under the ceasefire agreements fire,” the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said. Who in condemning this last episode appealed to the international community “to take concrete measures to put an end to Azerbaijan’s ambitions towards the sovereign territories of Artsakh and to guarantee the fundamental rights of its inhabitants”.