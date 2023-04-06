Thirty-four rockets were fired on the first day of Passover at Israel from South Lebanon: never so many since the Second Lebanon War in 2006. The bombs, according to Israeli security sources, were fired by Palestinian factions linked to Hamas, but the analysts point out that an attack of this importance could not have been carried out without an assent from Hezbollah, which however denies any involvement in the launch of the rockets, according to what the Lebanese military group informed the Saudi broadcaster al-Arabiya.

Shortly after, Israel returned fire with several mortar rounds aimed at southern Lebanon and closing the airspace in the north of the country. But the army denies it. “Israel did not respond in Lebanon after rocket fire from the country towards the Jewish state,” said military spokesman Richard Hecht in a conversation with reporters. Hecth added that Palestinian factions linked to Hamas are responsible for the rocket fire from Lebanon. The army is investigating whether Iran is involved and in any case holds Lebanon responsible for what is happening on its territory.

Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu has convened the Security Cabinet for this evening.

Of the 34 bombs fired, 25 were intercepted by Israeli defense and five fell. According to initial reports, two people were slightly injured by shrapnel: a 26-year-old man hit near Shlomi (a city in the northern district of Israel) and a 19-year-old boy who was in a car. A third person fell while running towards a shelter and a fourth had a panic attack.

“No one should test us. We will take all necessary measures to defend our country and our people – said Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen – I ask the international community to issue a clear statement against those responsible for the attacks against Israel”.

Lebanese security officials, who asked not to be named, said rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel originated from the area of ​​a Palestinian refugee camp. This would suggest that the rockets were fired by Palestinian militants based in Lebanon. The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad hailed the rockets as “a heroic operation against Israeli crimes in the Al-Aqsa Mosque” (the reference is to the riots a day ago, when some Jews entered the mosque).

Yesterday evening there were clashes on the border with Gaza, where tires were set on fire and barricades erected and improvised devices launched. In addition, two rocket launches from Gaza towards Israel, according to reports from the Israeli army: one fell in the Strip, the other in an open area near the border.

The UN peacekeepers mission in southern Lebanon (Unifil) described the situation after the rocket launch as “extremely serious” and urged “to avoid further escalations”. «The head of mission and commander of the force, Major General Aroldo Lazaro, is in contact with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line – essentially the border between the two states, ed – The current situation is extremely serious. Unifil urges moderation and to avoid further escalations”.

The attack is the most serious since 2006, during the Second Lebanon War. The conflict then lasted just over a month and was triggered by the launch of missiles and the kidnapping of two Israeli soldiers, Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev, at the hands of Hezbollah. The dead were about 150 among the Israelis and over a thousand among the Lebanese. The bodies of Goldwasser and Regev were returned two years later as part of a prisoner exchange.

Israel immediately said it was ready to react. «First day of Passover. As we sit around the festive table with family and friends, Israel faces rockets from the South and North. This is no coincidence. No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and our people.” So on Twitter, Minister Cohen commented on the attacks carried out by the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon against the Jewish state.