According to CCTV news,The World Health Organization announced on July 23the outbreak of monkeypox in many countries and regions constitutes“Public Health Emergency of International Concern”。

“Public Health Emergency of International Concern”It is the highest level of alert issued by the WHO。

It is understood that monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease. People infected with monkeypox will experience symptoms similar to smallpox. The onset usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, which progress to a widespread rash on the face and body. WHO data shows that the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective against monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox is mainly prevalent in western and central Africa, but many countries and regions outside Africa have reported monkeypox cases one after another since May. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the 20th that there have been 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide.Reuters reported on the 21st that monkeypox epidemics were found in about 65 countries and regions around the world, with more than 15,100 confirmed cases.

According to CCTV News, some experts worry thatDeclaring monkeypox outbreak a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ could inadvertently intensify vaccine battle, leading to worsening existing medical inequalities in rich and poor countries. Many wealthy countries have stockpiled vaccines, even though cases of monkeypox in those countries are relatively mild.

Dimi Ogoina, a member of the WHO’s emergency committee and a professor of medicine at the University of the Niger Delta in Nigeria, said that global vaccine supplies were limited and he feared a possible resurgence of hoarding by wealthy countries.

Fauci calls for ‘quick action’ on fear of monkeypox epidemic in U.S.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency on July 19, Anthony Fauci, a well-known infectious disease expert in the United States, said on the 18th,The monkeypox virus is “at risk” to become endemic in the United States, so a quick response is necessary.

Fauci told Reuters in an interview that the risk of monkeypox becoming an endemic epidemic in the United States means that the virus will continue to spread in the United States and cannot be eradicated. “That’s why we must act quickly.” He suggested expanding the population of monkeypox vaccinations.

The first confirmed case of human monkeypox infection was reported in the United States in mid-May, and the number of cases has continued to increase since then. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of the 14th, a total of 1,470 confirmed cases of human infection with monkeypox have been reported in 44 states and territories across the United States. Some American media criticized the government’s ineffective response to the monkeypox epidemic and are repeating the mistakes made during the new crown epidemic.

Meanwhile, the United States faces a shortage of monkeypox vaccines. Don O’Connell, assistant secretary of the country’s Department of Health and Human Services, said on the 15th that since the monkeypox outbreak, the United States has ordered nearly 7 million doses of monkeypox vaccines, but only 372,000 doses have arrived, and millions of doses are expected. Will arrive next year.

More than 2,200 monkeypox cases in the UK, research shows monkeypox is mainly transmitted through sexual behavior

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency on July 22, the latest data released by the British Health Security Agency on the 22nd showed that,As of the 21st, a total of 2,208 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK.An international study led by a team of scientists from Queen Mary University of London, UK, found that about 95% of monkeypox cases they studied were sexually transmitted. The results were published in the weekly New England Journal of Medicine in the United States on the 21st.

Data released by the UK Health Security Agency on the 22nd showed that of all 2,208 cases of monkeypox in the UK, 2,115 were reported in England. On the same day, the agency released its fourth technical briefing on the monkeypox outbreak, saying there was evidence that monkeypox transmission reported so far still occurs primarily in interconnected sexual networks, with no significant spread outside these networks. The latest data suggest that the growth rate of monkeypox outbreaks may have slowed.

“While anyone can contract monkeypox, most cases of monkeypox in the UK still occur in gay men, intersex men,” Mira Chand, the agency’s chief of clinical and emerging infections, said in a statement that day. among men who have sex with men and other men who have sex with men, and warned the public to check themselves for symptoms of monkeypox before attending parties or events.

After analyzing 528 monkeypox cases reported in 16 countries from April 27 to June 24 this year, an international team of researchers led by scientists from Queen Mary University of London published a report in the weekly New England Journal of Medicine on the 21st. It was found that 95% of these cases were acquired through sexual activity. Ninety-eight percent of these cases were gay or bisexual men, and 41 percent were also infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the study found. The median age of the patients was 38 years.

How to control monkeypox? The National Health and Medical Commission issues “Technical Guidelines”

On July 1, the General Office of the National Health Commission issued the “Technical Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Monkeypox (2022 Edition)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guidelines”).

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noticed that in order to standardize the epidemiological investigation of monkeypox, the determination and management of contacts, and laboratory testing, the “Guide” was published in the original Ministry of Health‘s “Principles of Epidemiological Investigation of Monkeypox (Trial)” 》 and other three technical solutions on the basis of integration and revision.

Since the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the subsequent discontinuation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has become the most important orthopoxvirus in public health, according to the Guidelines. Since the beginning of May 2022, multiple cases of monkeypox have been detected in more than 20 non-endemic countries, and human-to-human transmission has occurred.

How does monkeypox virus spread?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis caused by infection with monkeypox virus (MPxV), which was discovered in green monkeys in 1958 and in a specimen from a suspected smallpox patient in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970. The monkeypox virus was isolated for the first time in China and was the first confirmed human monkeypox case.

The main clinical manifestations are fever, pisha, and lymphadenopathy. In the past, it mainly occurred in Central Africa and West Africa, with a case fatality rate of 1% to 10%. Effective protection can be obtained through vaccination.

Regarding the transmission route of monkeypox virus, the “Guide” shows that monkeypox virus invades the human body through mucous membranes and damaged skin. Mainly through contact with respiratory secretions, lesion exudates, blood, other body fluids of infected animals, or bites and scratches by infected animals.

It is mainly transmitted between people through close contact, and can also be transmitted through droplets during long-term close contact. Contact with virus-contaminated items may also be infected. The virus can also be transmitted from a pregnant woman to the fetus through the placenta.

Li Taisheng, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, said in a telephone interview with the “Daily Economic News” reporter that the “Guidelines” for the spread of monkeypox virus “mainly through close contact between people” is a very good definition, because “close contact” “This range is relatively wide, such as being in a confined space, eating together, etc., are all close contacts.

“Monkeypox was initially infected after human-animal contact, and now there is close contact between humans and humans. The identification of the route of infection in the “Guide” must be based on relevant cases reported abroad and research by the World Health Organization. It is very scientific.” Li Taisheng emphasized.

What should returnees from epidemic areas do?

On June 14, the National Health and Medical Commission issued the “Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Monkeypox (2022 Edition)”, which pointed out in terms of infection prevention and control in medical institutions that medical staff should implement standard precautions, take contact precautions, droplet precautions, and wear disposable gloves. Latex gloves, medical protective masks, protective face shields or goggles, disposable isolation gowns, etc., and good hand hygiene.

The “Guide” released this time is divided into four parts in terms of prevention: publicity and education, vaccination, active medical treatment and timely reporting, and restriction of animal trade.

In terms of publicity and education, the “Guide” emphasizes that entry and exit personnel and personnel in epidemic-related areas should pay attention to the information on the monkeypox epidemic in the country where they are located. In areas where monkeypox is endemic, try to avoid contact with rodents and primates (including sick or dead animals), do not directly contact the blood and meat of animals, and must be thoroughly cooked before eating.

In terms of taking the initiative to seek medical treatment and reporting in a timely manner, the “Guide” points out that people returning from the epidemic area should pay attention to self-health monitoring. When symptoms such as skin rashes appear, they should take the initiative to seek medical treatment, and inform the receiving doctor of the travel history of the epidemic area to facilitate diagnosis. and treatment. If you have a history of contact and exposure abroad and have not yet developed symptoms, you can take the initiative to contact the local CDC for consultation and report.

