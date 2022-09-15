September 14, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan and will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15 and 16. This is Xi Jinping’s first foreign visit since the start of the new crown epidemic in nearly three years.

The SCO summit was held at a critical moment in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Ukraine’s recent counter-offensive has recaptured thousands of square kilometers of land near the eastern city of Kharkiv, while the Russian army is on the eastern front of Ukraine. retreat.

Although Chinese officials have not officially confirmed whether Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during this summit, Russia has already disclosed the news of the meeting.

Since the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001, after more than 20 years of expansion, its members include not only China and Russia, but also India, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries. Circle of Power”.

What are the highlights of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit held in Uzbekistan this time?

“Xi-Pu meeting” and the situation in Ukraine

According to Chinese official statistics, Xi Jinping and Putin have met 38 times since 2013. The last time they met was during the Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this year. Putin was one of the few foreign heads of state who went to Beijing to attend the opening ceremony when Western countries diplomatically boycotted the Beijing Winter Olympics over the Uyghur human rights dispute in Xinjiang.

This meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has a special meaning for both parties: Xi Jinping has completely interrupted his overseas visits during the nearly three years of the new crown epidemic. His first visit to Central Asia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shows his commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Paying attention to it also shows that the relationship with member states is unusual: Xi Jinping met Putin at a time when Russia was isolated by Western countries because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Western countries have been critical of China's vague stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Chinese officials have always held an understanding attitude and stance on Russia's invasion in international and domestic public opinion.

Before Xi Jinping’s participation in the SCO summit this time, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, just concluded his visit to Russia. During his visit to Russia, he said that China “expressed a full understanding of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and responded from different aspects”.

Li Zhanshu did not elaborate on how China has or will “cooperate”, but his remarks from “understanding” to “cooperating” have attracted widespread attention from the outside world.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin this time will undoubtedly remind the outside world again that the strategic cooperative relationship between China and Russia “has no end, no restricted area, and no upper limit.”

India’s role at the SCO summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in this SCO summit. It is widely expected that Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Putin and Xi Jinping respectively, but the Indian government has not confirmed the news so far.

India’s position in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is quite unique. It is both a member of the SCO and a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) mechanism comprising the United States, Japan, Australia and India.

Along with China‘s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India has also increased its imports of discounted Russian oil.

Zoya Mateen, a BBC correspondent in the Indian capital, Delhi, pointed out that Modi’s attendance at the SCO summit “caused people’s attention because it would be the first time in 2020 that he will be following the violent clashes between the Chinese and Indian militaries.” One meeting with Xi Jinping.”

Iran to become SCO member

Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, confirmed in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency recently that the heads of the SCO member states will sign a memorandum on Iran's commitment to join the SCO at this summit, and then Iran will complete the work of joining the SCO according to procedures.

The Iranian foreign minister also officially announced the news, and the Iranian president will also attend the SCO summit this time.

Zhang Minghai said that the SCO upholds an open attitude. “We welcome any country that agrees with the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ and abides by the SCO Charter to join the SCO, and we will make positive efforts to facilitate this process.”

It is worth mentioning that Iran joined the SCO at a time of international isolation.

There are comments that Iran’s accession is likely to increase political, economic and cultural ties with member states, but it remains to be seen how many practical benefits there are.

How do international public opinion view the 2022 SCO Summit?

International public opinion is very concerned about Xi Jinping’s visit and his possible meeting with Putin.

Bloomberg reported that Xi Jinping has returned to the world stage to fight against American hegemony with Putin. In the nearly 1,000 days since Xi Jinping last went abroad, China has found itself increasingly isolated in the US-led world order. This week, Xi Jinping finally resurfaced alongside Russia’s Putin, presenting his vision for a viable alternative to US-led world order.

CNN reports that the relationship between Russia and China has strengthened since the Ukraine war. CNN quoted experts as saying Putin may be counting on Beijing more than ever after his defeat on the battlefield.

A new analysis by Evan A. Feigenbaum, associate dean for research at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, argues that while all eyes will be on the China-Russia strategic partnership, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has more Central Asian members than ever before. There is more confidence and bargaining power at all times, and Beijing knows that.

He believes that Xi Jinping is likely to continue to “ride on the wall” on the Russian issue. On the one hand, China will provide Russia with diplomatic support, and continue to make extensive commitments to the Sino-Russian agreement with the reason and focus of checking and balancing the United States; on the other hand, China will continue to De facto compliance with Western sanctions to avoid becoming a target, while efforts to appease Central Asian countries and partners in the Global South uneasy over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

What is the “SCO”?

The predecessor of the SCO was a five-state meeting mechanism established by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve border issues.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization claims that it follows the “Shanghai Spirit” of “mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development” internally, and it adheres to the principles of non-alignment, non-targeting against other countries and regions, and openness externally.

In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the SCO as member states; there are currently four observer states: Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia.

In September 2021, the SCO started the process of accepting Iran as a member, adding three additional dialogue partners, increasing the number of dialogue partners to nine: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.

So far, the total area of ​​the eight SCO member states is about 34.36 million square kilometers, more than three-fifths of the area of ​​Eurasia; the population exceeds 3 billion, accounting for nearly half of the world‘s total population; the gross domestic product accounts for more than 20% of the world‘s total. , is the largest regional organization in the world.

In addition, among the world‘s nuclear-armed countries, in addition to China and Russia, the two traditional nuclear powers, India and Pakistan have also developed nuclear weapons, giving the SCO four nuclear-armed states, accounting for half of the world‘s total.

The SCO is also the only regional international organization established in China, named after a Chinese city and headquartered in China.

The background and evolution of the SCO

At the beginning of 2001, when the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established, US Republican President George W. Bush took office. On the one hand, he regarded China as a strategic competitor and said “to protect Taiwan at all costs”; on the other hand, relations with Russia showed a momentum of improvement: Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first time in Slovenia in June 2001 and established working and personal relationships.

The establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization coincided with a time when U.S.-Russian relations were warm. Therefore, some observers believe that China hopes that the establishment of the SCO can contain the influence of the United States in Central Asia.

As the purpose of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization says, in addition to “maintaining and guaranteeing regional peace, security and stability”, it also “promoting the establishment of a democratic, just and rational new international political and economic order”, but this order is not an order dominated by the United States .

In fact, the United States had applied to become an observer state in 2005 and was rejected.

In the past 20 years, the number of SCO member states has increased and its functions have continued to expand. It has evolved from a regional organization that was initially ignored by the West and the outside world to an important international organization that affects the situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the United States. In 2021, after the U.S. hastily withdrawn troops from Afghanistan, the SCO summit in September of that year focused on Afghanistan.

In 2017, after India and Pakistan became members of the SCO, the Institute of Political Economy of the University of Sheffield published an article by American scholar Rick Rowden: Shanghai Cooperation Organization, what you have never heard of The Shanghai Cooperation Organization: the biggest international organization you’ve never heard of.

The article reads: In the crudest sense, the core of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is based on the strategic collegiality of Russia and China: Russia has guns, and China has money. Together, they seek to jointly dominate what (British geopolitical scientist) Sir Halford John Mackinder calls the Eurasian-African “world island”.

“With India and Pakistan on board, and Turkey and Iran poised, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization could end up being a force that the West has to consider.”