Highlights and highlights of Xi Jinping's first foreign visit to SCO summit since the outbreak

Highlights and highlights of Xi Jinping's first foreign visit to SCO summit since the outbreak

image source,Reuters

image caption,

On September 14, Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a visit and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Uzbekistan on the 15th and 16th. This is his first foreign visit in the past three years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan and will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 15 and 16. This is Xi Jinping’s first foreign visit since the start of the new crown epidemic in nearly three years.

The SCO summit was held at a critical moment in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Ukraine’s recent counter-offensive has recaptured thousands of square kilometers of land near the eastern city of Kharkiv, while the Russian army is on the eastern front of Ukraine. retreat.

Although Chinese officials have not officially confirmed whether Xi Jinping will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during this summit, Russia has already disclosed the news of the meeting.

Since the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001, after more than 20 years of expansion, its members include not only China and Russia, but also India, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries. Circle of Power”.

