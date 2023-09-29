Home » Highly destructible heist simulator Teardown arrives in November
Highly destructible heist simulator Teardown arrives in November

Highly destructible heist simulator Teardown arrives in November

Saber Interactive and Tuxedo Labs announced today that their heist title featuring complete physics simulation and total “voxel” destructibility of all structures and environments will finally arrive on our consoles on November 15th.

The console edition of the game includes one 40 mission campaign and the Sandbox modein addition to Creative mode where players can make their own voxel creations. The game will also include the campaign DLC “Art Vandals” which adds new missions to the base game.

The announcement is accompanied by a new trailer for the game: here it is below.

