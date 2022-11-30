Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Recently, highly pathogenic avian influenza has occurred in many places in South Korea one after another, and it is spreading. From the end of October to the beginning of November, the bird flu was mainly concentrated in Chungcheongbuk-do in the central region, but from mid-November, the epidemic gradually spread to the capital circle and north-south direction. The South Korean government department stated on November 29 that it will launch investigations on all poultry farms across the country starting next month to strengthen epidemic prevention measures.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza ravages South Korea and will investigate all poultry farms across the country