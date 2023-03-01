Home World Highway Code, Europe studies digital driving license and driving at 17 (if accompanied)
World

Highway Code, Europe studies digital driving license and driving at 17 (if accompanied)

Highway Code, Europe studies digital driving license and driving at 17 (if accompanied)

The European Commission proposes new rules to increase road safety. The digital driving license valid throughout the Union arrives and it is expected that from the age of 17 it is possible to practice driving in accompanied cars and trucks: if they pass the exam they will be able to drive alone from the age of 18.

Driving license training and testing will take more into account the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and electric bikes. Data will be shared to make driving license suspensions effective throughout the EU. And there is a tightening on some infractions such as dangerous overtaking, overcoming solid lines, driving against traffic.

The digital page

The digital driving license proposed by the Commission will be a world first. It will be accessible via a mobile phone or other digital device, and recognized across the EU.

It will allow for simplified administrative procedures and to be able to renew or replace the driving license more easily, while it will always be possible to request a paper license or a physical card.

Increase road safety

In 2022, the Commission reported, more than 20 thousand people lost their lives on the roads of the Union, with victims largely among pedestrians, cyclists and users of scooters and motorbikes. The new rules aim to achieve the goal of no fatalities on EU roads by 2050.

