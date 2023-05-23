HIGHWAYS 1.5 billion euro earmarked for the new Ragusa-Catania road route – News

The works for the construction of the new itinerary of the Ragusa-Catania road link were officially presented in the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini.

As reported by the MIT website, for the works – which provide for the connection from the junction between the state roads 514 “Di Chiaramonte” and 115 “SudOccidente Sicula”, in the municipal area of ​​Ragusa, to the connection with the “Catania-Siracusa” ” – a total investment of almost one and a half billion euros is foreseen, financed by the 2014-2020 infrastructure development and cohesion operational plan, by Anas resources and, in part, also by funds from the Sicilian Region Poc 2014-2020.

The investment includes an extensive environmental monitoring plan for all the ante-operam, in-progress and post-operam executive phases, charges relating to safety and those relating to the legality protocol. The route will have a development of 68,700 km and will be built mainly at the road sites of the current state highways 514 (for about 39 km) and 194 (for about 29 km).

The itinerary was divided into four functional lots: this choice was considered better in terms of cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability and also allowed local companies to participate in the tender procedures, in line with the new contract code. In addition to the minister, the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, the president of Anas Edoardo Valente and the managing director, Aldo Isi were present.