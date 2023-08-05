HIGHWAYS Agreement signed with Ance for the modernization and expansion of the network – News

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Ance and Amplia Infrastructures, the construction company of the Autostrade per l’Italia Group: an agreement aimed at strengthening synergies within the entire supply chain for the grounding of the imposing Aspi plan for the upgrading and modernization of the motorway network under management.

In fact, the Group has clearly outlined the roadmap to be followed to develop a modern, digital and sustainable infrastructure, preparing itself for a construction challenge without equal in its history and which will involve significant volumes of investments between now and the next few years.

In this context, almost all of the projects relating to major works are already developed and with authorization procedures in progress or completed. ASPI’s goal is to continue opening the largest number of construction sites by 2023 and in the first months of 2024, also to allow for a rapid regeneration of national infrastructures and contribute in the most effective way possible to the economic recovery of the country.

In order to ensure the completion of the works on schedule, following the quality standards as an inescapable prerequisite for grounding the floor, ASPI has developed a differentiated delivery model with Ance, with a strong involvement of the entire construction chain. The protocol provides for the use “of consortium forms and the use of subcontracting, sharing with Ance the best contractual practices available and in compliance with the regulations in force regarding in-house providing”.

At the same time, Ance ensures its contribution to the implementation of the plan, which “should see the involvement of small, medium and large companies, promoting their growth, consolidation and development”. With this protocol, a joint working group is also set up, made up of three representatives for each of the Parties, for the purpose of monitoring the implementation of the agreement and proposing amendments or additions to the agreement itself.