HIGHWAYS New experimentation of a system to support autonomous driving – News

Autonomous driving continues to make progress in terms of infrastructure. The Autostrade per l’Italia network is in fact ready for a new phase.

After the first 50 km of Intelligent Roads came into operation on the A1 between Florence South and Florence North and on the urban hub of Bologna, Aspi started testing a system that will allow the vehicle to communicate with the infrastructure while maintaining the same level of autonomous driving, even in the absence of a satellite signal.

To date, two trials have already been carried out: both in a protected environment and in a motorway section, more precisely in the “Le Croci” tunnel, located between Calenzano and Barberino, a tunnel currently closed for the redevelopment of the section. In July the tests will continue on the A8 and A26 with the first experimentation of autonomous driving on a section open to traffic.

The Intelligent Roads projects are part of the “Mercury” programme, in which all the Group companies are involved in the construction and implementation of the plan dedicated to innovation. The goal is to guarantee safer infrastructures and participate as protagonists in the revolution that decarbonisation, digitalisation and new transport services are bringing to all mobility systems

Movyon, the ASPI Group’s research and innovation center and leader in the development and integration of Intelligent Transport Systems solutions, is at the forefront of the implementation of technologies that allow the infrastructure to support autonomous driving.

Together with the Politecnico di Milano, it has devised and tested a technology which, based on wireless communication between the vehicle and the RSU (Roadside Unit) antennas already distributed along the network, allows the car to receive information useful for precise positioning and to maintain constant level of automation along the way.

During the tests, the potential ability of the car, suitably set up and supported by the infrastructure, was verified to proceed without the intervention of the driver, thus being able to maintain Level 3 autonomous driving

even in tunnels, or in any case in the absence of a satellite signal.

Thanks to the use of C-ITS systems it is possible to guarantee the continuous exchange of data between the vehicles and the infrastructure. In this way, cars can communicate with each other (V2V or Vehicle to Vehicle) and with the motorway site (V2I or Vehicle to Infrastructure) to increase safety and traffic flow. In the near future, the development of infrastructure will be essential to make autonomous driving even more performing, efficient, safe and comfortable.

