HIGHWAYS The debut of the first section of the Dynamic Fourth Lane of the A4 Milan-Brescia is coming soon

HIGHWAYS The debut of the first section of the Dynamic Fourth Lane of the A4 Milan-Brescia is coming soon – News

The inauguration of the first section of the Dynamic Fourth Lane of the A4 Milan-Brescia will be held in Novate Milanese on 11 July 2023, a project to upgrade Autostrade per l’Italia which, from a sustainability perspective, is able to guarantee greater traffic flow through the development of a latest generation technological system.

The event will be attended by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, the President of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala and the CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia Roberto Tomasi.

