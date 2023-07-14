Home » HIGHWAYS The first section of the dynamic fourth lane on the A4 Turin-Venice has been inaugurated. It will be completed in 2024 – News
World

HIGHWAYS The first section of the dynamic fourth lane on the A4 Turin-Venice has been inaugurated. It will be completed in 2024 – News

by admin
HIGHWAYS The first section of the dynamic fourth lane on the A4 Turin-Venice has been inaugurated. It will be completed in 2024 – News

The first section of the dynamic fourth lane on the A4 Turin-Venice motorway was inaugurated this morning, between the junction of viale Certosa and that of Sesto San Giovanni, in the province of Milan.

In practice, the new technological system allows, under certain traffic conditions, to resort to a fourth lane obtained from the emergency lane to be opened or closed according to the traffic conditions detected.

This is a solution that guarantees the flow of traffic with a reduction in travel times and greater safety of the connections in stretches such as the one subject to the intervention in which it is not possible to proceed with the physical widening of the road section.

The work, which extends for approximately 9.6 km and whose total cost amounts to 250 million euros fully financed, also involves the construction of anti-noise barriers and an antiphonic tunnel for the acoustic protection of condominiums near the motorway in the Municipality of Cinisello Balsamo.

It will be completed by 2024. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, was present for the occasion.

See also  Ranka Mišić on the position of workers in the RS | Info

You may also like

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

CASACOR São Paulo 2023 breathes Art – MONDO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy