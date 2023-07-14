HIGHWAYS The first section of the dynamic fourth lane on the A4 Turin-Venice has been inaugurated. It will be completed in 2024 – News

The first section of the dynamic fourth lane on the A4 Turin-Venice motorway was inaugurated this morning, between the junction of viale Certosa and that of Sesto San Giovanni, in the province of Milan.

In practice, the new technological system allows, under certain traffic conditions, to resort to a fourth lane obtained from the emergency lane to be opened or closed according to the traffic conditions detected.

This is a solution that guarantees the flow of traffic with a reduction in travel times and greater safety of the connections in stretches such as the one subject to the intervention in which it is not possible to proceed with the physical widening of the road section.

The work, which extends for approximately 9.6 km and whose total cost amounts to 250 million euros fully financed, also involves the construction of anti-noise barriers and an antiphonic tunnel for the acoustic protection of condominiums near the motorway in the Municipality of Cinisello Balsamo.

It will be completed by 2024. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, was present for the occasion.

