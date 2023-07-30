Highways, traffic in real time on the last Sunday of July. Here are the red and black dot days

Florence, 30 July 2023 – Last Sunday of July and, inevitably, heavy traffic on roads and highways of Tuscany and Umbria and all of Italy. This of 30 July it’s a red dot day. Affected by the summer exodus will be especially the A1 Milan-Naples and the A14 Bologna-Taranto. Only day from black dot will be Saturday 5th Augustin which the greatest movements towards the holiday resorts are expected, with an estimate for the first weekend of August of almost 20 million travellers on the motorways managed by Aspi. Traffic still very intense in a southerly direction on the following weekend preceding August 15th, in conjunction with which there will also be the first returns towards the northern cities and regions. From the second half of August, the greatest movements will be mainly due to returns to large urban centres, concentrated above all on Saturdays and Sundays with red dot forecasts.

On the portal Getting around Tuscanythe situation of the traffic in real time on the motorway network and not only in Tuscany.

Starting from last July 15th and until August 31st the ban on the movement of heavy vehicles every weekend, starting Friday afternoon. Stop the circulation of heavy vehicles even in the Sundays 3 and 10 September from 7 to 22. Autostrade also informs that “it has developed a road management plan which includes, among other things, the construction site removal with the greatest impact along the main motorway sections so that all lanes are available to traffic in the periods of greatest influx”.

here is the calendar of the days from red dot (particularly critical traffic conditions) e nero (extremely critical traffic conditions).

Sunday July 30 in the morning – red dot for exodus towards tourist resorts;

Sunday 30 July in the afternoon – red dot for returning to the city.

Thursday 3 August afternoon – red dot for those leaving on vacation

Friday 4 August morning and afternoon – red dot for those leaving for the holidays;

Saturday 5 August morning – black dot for those leaving for tourist locations;

Saturday 5 August afternoon – red dot for those leaving for tourist locations;

Sunday 6 August morning – red dot on each side towards tourist resorts;

Friday 11 August afternoon – red dot for those leaving for tourist locations;

Saturday 12 August morning and afternoon – red dot for those leaving and red dot in the afternoon for those returning;

Sunday 13 August morning – red dot for those leaving and returning;

Saturday 19 August morning – red dot for those leaving and for those returning;

Sunday 20 August – red dot for returns.

Monday 21st August – red dot in the morning for the counter-exodus;

Saturday 26 August morning it’s afternoon – red sticker for those who go on holiday and for those who return to the city;

Sunday 27 August morning and afternoon – red dot for returns;

Monday 28th August – red dot for those returning to the city.

Saturday 2 September afternoon – red dot for those returning to the city;

Sunday 3 September afternoon – red dot for those returning to the city;

Sunday 10 September afternoon – red dot for those returning to the city.