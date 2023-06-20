Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate Info

The glaciers of the Himalayan mountain range are melting at an unprecedented rate, the Kathmandu-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has warned.

This could cause dangerous floods and water shortages for around 240 million people living in that mountainous region.

The glaciers in that area could lose 75 to 80 percent of their volume by 2100 due to global warming, the report claims.

“We are losing glaciers – we are losing them within 100 years,” claims Philip Wester, a scientist and member of ICIMOD.

He noted that with global warming the ice will melt, but pointed to the alarming rate of melting.

“It’s happening much faster than we expected,” notes Vester.

With warming of 1.5 or two degrees Celsius /above pre-industrial temperatures/, glaciers in the entire Himalayan region will lose 30 to 50 percent of their volume by 2100, the report states.

Scientists warn that water flows in the region’s 12 river basins, including the Ganges, Indus and Mekong, are likely to peak by mid-century, with serious consequences for more than 1.6 billion people.

