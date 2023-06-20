Home » Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate Info
World

Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate Info

by admin
Himalayan glaciers are melting at a high rate Info

The glaciers of the Himalayan mountain range are melting at an unprecedented rate, the Kathmandu-based International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has warned.

Izvor: Pixabay

This could cause dangerous floods and water shortages for around 240 million people living in that mountainous region.

The glaciers in that area could lose 75 to 80 percent of their volume by 2100 due to global warming, the report claims.

“We are losing glaciers – we are losing them within 100 years,” claims Philip Wester, a scientist and member of ICIMOD.

He noted that with global warming the ice will melt, but pointed to the alarming rate of melting.

“It’s happening much faster than we expected,” notes Vester.

With warming of 1.5 or two degrees Celsius /above pre-industrial temperatures/, glaciers in the entire Himalayan region will lose 30 to 50 percent of their volume by 2100, the report states.

Scientists warn that water flows in the region’s 12 river basins, including the Ganges, Indus and Mekong, are likely to peak by mid-century, with serious consequences for more than 1.6 billion people.

(Srna)

See also  Biden wants to run again in 2024: "But I'm not ready for the announcement yet"

You may also like

BiH Luxembourg live broadcast livestream | Sport

Brembo moves its registered office to the Netherlands

A tourist submarine in the United States disappeared...

Anti-mafia commission, hearing of the regional manager on...

arrivano NFS Unbound, The Bookwalker, Bramble, F.I.S.T. e...

World Refugee Day: Uganda, a unique hospitality despite...

Taylor Swift will perform in Madrid in May...

Uganda Begins Burying School Attack Victims – Voice...

Aleksandra Nikolić painting from Bujanovac | Entertainment

The magic of the image: the combination of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy