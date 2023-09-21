Himza from Prijepolje grows giant tomatoes Info

Himza from Seljašnica near Prijepolje grows giant tomatoes, and the vines grow several meters.

Source: RINA.RS

Himzo Mušović from Seljašnica near Prijepolje grows giant tomatoes in his household. Every year, its stems are even several meters high, so the only way the host can harvest it is with the help of a ladder.

“It was born this year, which would be called ‘God forbid’, there are up to 20 fruits on each of its branches, which means that it is a very good yield. The plant has grown bigger now to five meters, and it has more to grow, which is why I have to I pick them as if they were cherries, with the help of a ladder,” this hard-working man from Prijepolje tells RINU with a smile.

However, in order to have a good crop, Himzo says that he had to invest heavily in planting material. Because the better the seed, the better the fruit.

“I bought a hybrid tomato variety “cherry”, its seeds are quite expensive, but I didn’t spare money in order to have a good crop. One gram requires about 300 seeds, which I paid 42 dinars each, which would mean that one gram is worth about 100 euros of this seed, but it brings much more, which is why it is worth growing it. It gives birth very well, says Himzo.

He has been engaged in the production of tomatoes for several decades. Od says that, above all, quality is crucial when selling, which brings customers to his doorstep.

“In addition to cherries, I also sell our regular tomatoes. So far, I have sold over 100 kilograms in front of the house, and I still have that much in the greenhouse, because, according to my analysis, each plant gave me 6.3 kg, and 250 plants were planted. It’s an ideal yield, because other people don’t even get three kilograms per plant,” Himzo points out.

Mušović adds that the biggest buyers are catering establishments and retail chains, and he does not worry about the placement of good goods, as he says, because they will always find a market.



See description

HIMZO FROM PRIJEPOLJ GROWS GIANT TOMATOES, EXCELLENT PROFITS: Took a hybrid variety, €100 per gram of seed, but doesn’t regret the money

Hide description

Source: RINA. RSNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: RINA.RSNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: RINA.RSNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: RINA.RSNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: RINA.RSNo. image: 5 5 / 5

(World/RINA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

