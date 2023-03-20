The rare tumor that struck her less than two years ago took her away earlier than expected, in the night between Sunday and Monday. Sofia Sacchitelli, 23 years old, a Genoese medical student, knew she had little time. «I preferred to do something useful instead of feeling sorry for myself», she said trying to smile.

He had therefore founded, together with his mother and sister Ilaria, the association “Sofia in the heart”to raise funds and support the fight against rare diseases. Like the one she had found herself battling, a cardiac angiosarcoma in the right atrium, a very aggressive tumor that affects one in three million people: «I asked my oncologist why me. “Just bad luck”, she answered me », said Sofia. that al Courier he had given one of his very last interviews: “I have little time, but I want to be useful to others,” he said.

In recent days, the girl had been awarded the first gold medal of merit in the history of the University of Genoa. An extraordinary recognition of the courage of the young woman who had decided not to give up and to transform pain into hope and into an opportunity for scientific research. The Genoa and Sampdoria football clubs had also contributed to the cause by inserting the “Sofia nel cuore” patch inside the collar of the shirts and communicating how to support the association.