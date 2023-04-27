Home » his escape in his pajamas risked bringing down the Andreotti government
World

his escape in his pajamas risked bringing down the Andreotti government

by admin
his escape in his pajamas risked bringing down the Andreotti government

by gds.it – ​​2 hours ago

The boss of Corso dei Mille Pietro Vernengo, known as u Tistuni, the Testone, died in Palermo: he was 81 years old, had been ill for some time and was staying in a residence for the elderly due to his physical conditions…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, boss Vernengo has died: his escape in his pajamas risked bringing down the Andreotti government appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The video conference on the work of national financial support to stabilize the economic market clearly accelerates the progress of fiscal expenditure and expands the scope of special debt support_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

“Xi never spoke to Putin about Ukrainian sovereignty”

Ukraine, breaking news. Russians dig trenches to stop...

In the footsteps of the Dutch in Mauritius...

It is now a gold rush in the...

Darko Lazić’s son Aleksej came to visit him...

Gershon Jabusele injured Dante Exum | Sport

11-year-old boy hit and killed by a car...

Bethesda announces a launch party for Redfall in...

Water drilling: a solution or a problem? –...

The May issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy