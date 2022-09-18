Listen to the audio version of the article

The ATM outside the Post Office from High Street Kensingtonupscale neighborhood of London, it is the only one in the area that works and distributes cash. Around the capital it is increasingly difficult to withdraw pounds because the Atm of the banks (bancomat is a name that is used only in Italy) are constantly decreasing and the surviving ones are often out of order. Nowadays, almost everywhere you pay with your card or phone app. With a lucky £ 70 withdrawal at the Post Office, the machine also dispenses a piece of 20 poundswith the portrait of Elizabeth and a transparent hologram.

It is a new banknote, launched last year by the Bank of Englandrenamed “The plastic penny”: it is not made of paper, as for centuries, but of special polymers; impossible to print a fake. Purple in color and curious to the touch, that banknote can become a unicum because from 8 September, the day of the death of the sovereign, all the coins must be changed. Legacy ofancient Romewhere the face of the Emperor guaranteed the authenticity of the coin, in the United Kingdom the image of the sovereign appears on all values ​​(including stamps), which must be reprinted every time a new one is crowned.

How to exchange 30 billion coins

That very recent £ 20 note from Elizabeth was only a year old and didn’t circulate much. It’s a kind of Gronchi Rosa, but beyond the numismatic curiosity there is a gigantic monetary issue for the country: all the banknotes must be replaced, replaced by those with the portrait of the new King. Because those with the effigy of Elizabeth are no longer “technically” valid . And they will go to the pulp. There replacing all the cash in circulation is an extra cost to the balance sheet and a titanic undertaking for the central bankalready struggling with a recession, the rise in interest rates and the resilience of banks: the Royal Mint, the State Mint, will have to reprint and mint billions of new banknotes. Not only has it not been done for almost a century, that is, since the death of George VI, but it is a titanic effort. From the Shetland Islands, the far north of the country, to Dover, on the Channel coast, in the wallets of British citizens, the BoE informs, there are 4.5 billion banknotesfor a value of 82 billion poundsand the stratospheric figure of 29 billion coins of metal with the effigy of the Queen (those of 1 and Pound, because it does not appear on the Pence), which add another 5 billion in amount. Small curiosity: on current coins, Elizabeth II looks to the left; the future ones of Charles III will have the profile on the right because tradition has it that the direction alternates at each change.

A ten-year process (with a possible paradox)

It will take years before the new Pounds come with Carlo III come into circulation throughout the country, the old ones with Elisabetta will still be valid but at a certain point they will be declared void: they will have to be delivered to the counters. When the mint put the old banknotes out of circulation 50 poundsa few years ago, it took 16 months to collect them all. Now it is a question of exchanging the entire banknote series, plus the coins, that is, all the cash in circulation. At the time of Elizabeth, in 1952, the first banknotes with the new sovereign arrived in the whole country only in 1960, eight years later. And it was the time of cash; physical money was used for everything, yet much less was in circulation (under 10 billion in total value in the 1970s). In the era of digital payments, cash flows a lot less but is printed a lot more. There are those who think that it will take perhaps ten years for the new coins to arrive everywhere. The most mischievous go so far as to imagine the paradox: Charles III is the oldest King ever to ascend the throne in England, at the age of 73. If it takes 10 years for all the coins to be exchanged, there is a risk that the new ruler will disappear before his banknotes spread across the country.