The mother in labor only saw the baby once, leaving behind a child who was born with Treacher Collins syndrome. This disease occurs once in fifty thousand babies.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/jonolanc

When his mom was pregnant, she never doubted that she would give birth to a child who will be completely different from other people. Only after 36 hours of life, they are parents they abandoned baby Jonathan because he was “unacceptably ugly” to them.

During the delivery, she only saw the baby once before leaving the maternity ward in tears, leaving it behind a child who was born with Treacher Collins syndrome. This disease occurs once in fifty thousand babies. The disease is expressed in lack of some small facial bones, deformity of cartilage and facial muscles.

Jonathan Lancaster spent his childhood in foster families and in an orphanage. After a few years, a woman decided to adopt him. But that didn’t help the boy to accept himself and his face. Jonathan suffered a lot because of his illness as a boy: he was bullied by his peers and was often depressed growing up.

Only at the age of 19, he finally found the strength to love himself thanks to the love and support of his family and friends. “My mom is an incredible superhuman being with the biggest heart and is always there for me. I have wonderful friends and a lot of support. They never stopped loving me and supporting me.”

Most children suffering from this syndrome over 70 operations are needed in order to live an even normal life, so Jonathan considers himself very lucky. As he has repeatedly stated to the media, he does not see himself going to surgery just to beautify himself. Today Jono is grown up, a mature man trying to lead a normal life. He was never tempted to look for his parents, because he felt that they were not interested in his life.

This incredible man has created a life for himself that one can only wish for: he has surrounded himself with a large number of friends who claim that he is always ready to help in difficult periods of life. Jono found his soulmate in his best friend, whom he married and who gave birth to two children: a son and a daughter.. The son is completely healthy, while unfortunately, the second baby arrived with the same disease that Jono has. However, the parents are sure that the child will have a happy and long life because they will always stand by him.



Jonathan Izvor: Youtube/Canal Acequia

In 2017, Jonathan, along with two of his best friends, founded the charity Love Me Love My Face – which offers support to those living with facial differences around the world, as well as help with medical supplies and surgeries. He is a very happy and contented person today.

“It took me 23 years to accept who I am, but a lot has changed in the last five years. With all the media attention and trips I’ve been on, I hope I’ve helped children who need attention at least a little.”

(WORLD)