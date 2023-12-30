His outrageous action was on VIDEO

A 26-year-old woman was caught trying to bring 56 grams of marijuana and cocaine into the Piedecuesta Police station in Colombia. According to Noticias Caracol, the drugs were intended for inmates at the station. In a video of the incident, the woman can be seen mocking the authorities as they remove the drugs from a tray she was carrying. Colonel Misael Quiroga, commander of the Bucaramanga Police District, stated that the woman was captured during a routine check of items being brought to people in custody. He also commented on the ingenuity of drug traffickers and individuals attempting to smuggle substances into the station.

