His relatives demand proof of life (VIDEO) LaPatilla.com

Active Colonel Carlos Sánchez Vázquez Reported Missing After Alleged Kidnapping by Venezuelan Military Officials

The brother of active colonel Carlos Sanchez Vazquez has reported his disappearance in a video that has been widely circulated on social media. According to the complaint, the kidnapping was carried out by members of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim).

“I hold responsible the Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino López, Major General Ivan Hernández, and the head of the Dgcim, Marco Antonio Castaños, who say they respect citizens and it is totally false,” said the brother of the missing colonel.

Sources from La Patilla have indicated that Colonel Carlos Sanchez Vazquez was in Maturín when he was called for an appointment at the General Command of the Militia located on January 23, where he was allegedly apprehended by Dgcim officials. There are also reports that he was transferred to the Boleíta headquarters, but further details have not been obtained.

The disappearance and alleged kidnapping of Colonel Carlos Sanchez Vazquez have raised concerns and drawn attention to the actions of Venezuelan military officials. The situation is currently under investigation as the search for the missing colonel continues.

