Home World His wife and father are Jiang Zemin’s classmate. The leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate fell to the court. Trump responded | Trump | McConnell | Fall | Zhao Xiaolan | Wife | Chinese Communist Party |
World

His wife and father are Jiang Zemin’s classmate. The leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate fell to the court. Trump responded | Trump | McConnell | Fall | Zhao Xiaolan | Wife | Chinese Communist Party |

by admin
His wife and father are Jiang Zemin’s classmate. The leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate fell to the court. Trump responded | Trump | McConnell | Fall | Zhao Xiaolan | Wife | Chinese Communist Party |

[Voice of Hope, March 9, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Yue Liu) On the evening of Wednesday, March 8, Mitch McConnell, the minority leader of the U.S. Senate (Republican Party), fell at a private dinner at a hotel in Washington, DC and was hospitalized. Former U.S. President Donald Trump put aside his feud with fellow congressional leaders late on Thursday, March 9, expressing concerns about McConnell’s health following his fall and best wishes.

McConnell’s spokesman, Doug Andres, said late on the 9th that McConnell was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Washington, D.C. Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services confirmed the news to the Daily Mail.

“Tonight, leader Mitch McConnell tripped during a private dinner at a local hotel. He has been taken to hospital for treatment,” Andrés said.

McConnell’s office did not provide further details about his condition, or how long he might be absent from the Senate. However, there were reports that McConnell suffered a concussion and remains in the hospital and has not been released.

Trump: Disagree with ‘everything he does’ but wish him ‘all well’

McConnell, the 81-year-old Republican leader of the U.S. Senate, fell at the “Waldorf Astoria Hotel,” which was converted from a property purchased by the Trump company.

“Everything is fine,” Trump said of McConnell during a discussion with the press about his forthcoming book, “Letters to Trump.”

The former US president acknowledged that the two no longer hit it off, but that would not diminish his blessing for McConnell.

“I disagree with almost everything he (McConnell) does, but I certainly hope he does things, and I hope he’s well. I hope he gets well and then comes back strong,” Trump said.

See also  Protests in Iran, the complaint of the NGO: over 100 protesters risk being sentenced to death

Trump added: “It sounds like he took a big fall and I hope he gets better soon.”

During Trump’s presidency, the two had a relatively close relationship. But after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the two have huge differences on the issue of election integrity, especially after the riots in the U.S. Capitol that broke out on January 6, 2021.

On February 13, 2021, the U.S. Senate ruled that the second impeachment charge against Trump due to the riots in the Capitol was not established, and Trump was acquitted. Afterwards, McConnell still made public comments, saying that Trump was responsible for the “criminal” sense of the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6. That’s pretty much in line with the caliber of Democrats who initiated and endorsed impeachment charges. Trump has strongly criticized McConnell, and the relationship between the two has dropped to a freezing point.

Zhao Xiaolan’s family is inextricably linked to Beijing

McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, is also a celebrity in American politics and served as transportation secretary during the Trump administration. According to writer Peter Schweizer, her family has extensive economic ties with the Chinese Communist regime.

The most notable thing about Zhao Xiaolan’s background is that her father was a classmate of the former Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin. Because of this relationship, the family has benefited greatly from dealings with companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. In December 2020, Zhao Xiaolan was charged by the internal regulatory agency of the US Department of Transportation for allegedly violating “government ethics”. This led to a criminal investigation notice issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

See also  Netizens questioned the relationship between the Chinese Taliban and terrorist organizations. CCTV deleted the video (picture) | Wei Zhongsheng Taliban | CCTV | Terrorist Organization | CCP

Chao, 69, began her career in Washington in 1988, serving as a member of the Federal Maritime Commission under the Reagan administration. In 2017, she was appointed Secretary of Transportation by former President Trump. After January 6, 2021, Chao Xiaolan quickly resigned to Trump, implying that Trump was responsible for the riots and that she could no longer work under Trump.

Previously, Schweitzer positioned McConnell’s political stance on the CCP as “increasingly weak” and believed that this had something to do with his wife Chao Xiaolan.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

the roof of a shopping center gives way...

Ana Nikolić sits on pathos | Fun

At least 14 migrants died when a boat...

Experts worry China isn’t doing enough to regulate...

Sanna Marin visiting Kiev lays flowers at the...

Georgia, Moscow accuses the US of the protests:...

The US House passed a bill to declassify...

Mourinho makes the handcuff gesture, the appeal rejected:...

U.S. Senator: “Poison Train” Accident Information Disclosure Is...

Germany, hostages in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe: special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy