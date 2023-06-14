HISENSE C1S receiving DLP 4K trichroma laser for future test

The new classic focal length triple laser cube from Hisense arrived today in the test room of mondoprojos.fr.

The C1S implements a light source based on a three-laser solution (Red Green and Blue) which should allow the Gamut of the projector to exceed the Gamut rec.2020 benchmarks with a brightness of 1600 lumens and a native contrast of 1600: 1.

HISENSE C1S

This new model is scheduled for a French release in August 2023 at a price of €2,499. It constitutes a real audiovisual set with its audio system JBL and its support Dolby Atmos.

The alignment of the screen, the focusing of the image and the detection of obstacles start automatically on switching on thanks to an intelligent and motorized management of the optical unit.

Its proprietary VIDAA interface allows internal management of streaming channels such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube or Disney+.

Hisense C1S remote control

I won’t tell you more today, you have to keep some in reserve for your next test bench.