Hisense Laser Cinema PL1

The Laser cinema range is enriched by the Chinese brand Hisense with the arrival of PL1. Unlike models stamped “laser TV”the PL1 and the PX1-Pro (already tested on the blog) are not marketed with a screen and above all (what I appreciate the most) are not limited to a single image size thanks to their variable focus. Thus, the newcomer is recommended for screen sizes ranging from 80 to 120 inches diagonally.

The brand seems to have heard the criticisms of its users (and testers!) who argued that the fact of not having the possibility of selecting its image size and its screen distanced the laserTV models from the spirit of home cinema video projection. .

HISENSE PL1

The PL1 has been available for a few weeks now at the price of 2299€. If we are still faced with an ultra-short-throw laser DLP projector, its light source, which must reach a maximum of 2100 lumens, is designed from a mono-laser block with phosphor wheel and not from a triple red-green laser solution. and blue like the one present in the PX1-Pro. This technical choice will reduce the color space covered by the PL1.

However, it remains very interesting with its 2 HDMI sockets, one of which is 2.1, its compatibility with static and dynamic metadata HDR-10/HLG (static), Dolby Vision and HDR-10+ (dynamic). The interface that controls all this is proprietary (Vidaa U 6.0). The newcomer is also equipped with a TV tuner and an integrated 2x15W sound system compatible with Dolby Atmos.

This is a model officially imported into France which directly supports streaming programs such as Netflix, Disney+ or YouTube and it includes a media player to play most of your content on hard drive, USB key or your home network. .

PL1 will be tested on this block during the month of February 2023.