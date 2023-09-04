Hisense new 8K and 4K laser projectors

Fortunately, we have Chinese manufacturers to present us with new laser home cinema projectors. Hisense has just unveiled at the IFA 2023 show in Berlin, not one but four new laser light source references. Two versions with ultra short focal length and two models with classic focal length (so no jealousy).

Here is the first official information from the brand’s press release, including those concerning the UST triple laser 8K at €28,000!

New Laser TV 120LX 8K, the 1st 8K ultra-short-throw laser projector on the market, featuring Hisense Digital Light Processing (X Fusion) laser technology. With the ban on 8K screens looming for Europe, Laser TV, which consumes less energy for a large screen, meets the needs of very high definition content lovers! Estimated selling price: €28,000

HISENSE 120LX 8K

Le Laser Cinema PX3 Proevolution of the PX2 Pro, an ultra short focal laser projector for an image from 90” to 130” diagonal, which covers 110% of the BT.2020 colorimetric spectrum thanks to the new Hisense Laser projection technology (LPU) which allows to control light on an infinitesimal scale. Estimated selling price: 3400€.

HISENSE PX3 PRO Backroom and portable laser projectors C1 Pro et C1 Air, evolution of C1. The first offers an ever brighter image (2350 Lumens, compared to 1600 for the C1) with instant focus, while the second embodies a lighter, more transportable and more affordable 2K option, with a maximum diagonal reduced to 150′ ‘ (against 300” for the C1 and C1 Pro). All are equipped with automatic keystone correction, which promises a perfectly adjusted and straight image even when projecting at an angle! It is also the first mono projector compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos Laser 4K Trichroma. Estimated selling price C1 Pro: 2700€. Estimated selling price C1 Air: 1500€.

HISENSE C1 PRO

HISENSE C1 Air

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

