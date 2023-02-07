HISENSE PL1 ultra short throw laser projector receiving for future test

The next few days of testing will be placed under the sign of very short distance projection with the close arrivals of the brand new Hisense PL1 with its HDR-10/Dolby Vision and HDR-10 compatibility, followed by that of the LG HU950, a triple model lasers!

Hisense PL1 Laser Technology with XFusion Engine

The PL1 has a mono blue laser light source with color wheel and a 0.47 DMD chip with 4K XPR processing (x4) while the LG has a 0.66 XPR version (X2).

The first is currently marketed at 2290€ against almost 6000€ for the second. The most expensive is not necessarily the best equipped. Indeed, keep in mind that the HU950 does not manage dynamic metadata (HDR-10+ and Dolby Vision).

For the sound part, the PL1 offers an integrated solution compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Hisense PL1 Dolby Atmos

I can’t wait to start my tests because the Chinese manufacturer highlights an increase in contrast and sharpness on the PL1 compared to previous generations. I’m going to check all of this out!